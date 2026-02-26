Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 14,036 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

