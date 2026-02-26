North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $37.37 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

AVGO stock opened at $332.31 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

