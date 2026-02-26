JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18,564.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cvfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $246.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.91.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.