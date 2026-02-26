Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.20 and last traded at GBX 71.10. Approximately 1,102,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,673,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 53.

The stock has a market capitalization of £321.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

