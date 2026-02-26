YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO) Short Interest Update

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 123 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the January 29th total of 1,343 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA:DISO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,955. YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.
YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,205.0%.
YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Walt Disney stock (DIS) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. DISO was launched on Aug 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
