Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $45.46. Approximately 70,954,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 120,672,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Get Intel alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a collaboration with AI‑chip start‑up SambaNova around its new SN50 inference chip and is participating in the company’s financing — a partnership that could accelerate Intel’s AI inference product portfolio and drive higher‑margin AI revenue over time. Read More.

Intel announced a collaboration with AI‑chip start‑up SambaNova around its new SN50 inference chip and is participating in the company’s financing — a partnership that could accelerate Intel’s AI inference product portfolio and drive higher‑margin AI revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights Intel’s expansion into AI inference (new partnerships and product gains), signaling management is targeting a fast‑growing multibillion‑dollar market that could underpin revenue recovery if execution follows. Read More.

Analyst coverage highlights Intel’s expansion into AI inference (new partnerships and product gains), signaling management is targeting a fast‑growing multibillion‑dollar market that could underpin revenue recovery if execution follows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes Intel’s strong 12‑month run and elevated valuation metrics — momentum is intact but several analysts remain cautious about sustainability, making the stock sensitive to execution news. Read More.

Market commentary notes Intel’s strong 12‑month run and elevated valuation metrics — momentum is intact but several analysts remain cautious about sustainability, making the stock sensitive to execution news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility in INTC has created tactical option‑pricing dislocations that some traders view as buying opportunities; this can amplify intraday moves but also offers ways for investors to hedge exposure. Read More.

Volatility in INTC has created tactical option‑pricing dislocations that some traders view as buying opportunities; this can amplify intraday moves but also offers ways for investors to hedge exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: One of Intel’s key foundry leaders has left for Qualcomm — a near‑term execution risk for Intel’s foundry initiative and a likely proximate cause of today’s share weakness as investors reassess leadership and talent retention. Read More.

One of Intel’s key foundry leaders has left for Qualcomm — a near‑term execution risk for Intel’s foundry initiative and a likely proximate cause of today’s share weakness as investors reassess leadership and talent retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Structural risks remain: reports flag rare‑earth and supply‑chain/geopolitical pressures that could raise costs or disrupt sourcing for semiconductors, and competitors (notably Nvidia) are increasingly framing a renewed competitive battle. Both factors can compress margins or slow market share gains. Read More. | Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Intel Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $227.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.