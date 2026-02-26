Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Intchains Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Intchains Group Price Performance

ICG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,732. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intchains Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intchains Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intchains Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intchains Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intchains Group by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 84,228 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Intchains Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intchains Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intchains Group by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares during the period.

Intchains Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICG) is a technology company specializing in blockchain-based big data solutions. The company offers a suite of products and services aimed at enhancing data security, traceability and certification across diverse industries. Its core offerings include blockchain-powered data rights management, digital certificate issuance, supply-chain traceability platforms and analytics tools that leverage immutable ledgers to ensure data integrity.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Beijing, Intchains Group serves a range of clients including government agencies, logistics providers, manufacturers and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.