Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 2886043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 6.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $379.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.89 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto acquired 20,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Featured Stories

