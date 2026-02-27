Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.28), FiscalAI reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

EXPAREL momentum — Q4 EXPAREL sales were $155.8M, full‑year revenue was $726M, management reports durable H2 volume growth and >100M lives covered outside the surgical bundle (≈110M early 2026), and 2026 EXPAREL guidance is $600M–$620M.

momentum — Q4 EXPAREL sales were $155.8M, full‑year revenue was $726M, management reports durable H2 volume growth and >100M lives covered outside the surgical bundle (≈110M early 2026), and 2026 EXPAREL guidance is $600M–$620M. IP/exclusivity strengthened — Pacira announced a volume‑limited settlement with Fresenius providing EXPAREL runway visibility through 2039 and expanded its patent estate to 21 patents across two families.

strengthened — Pacira announced a volume‑limited settlement with Fresenius providing EXPAREL runway visibility through and expanded its patent estate to 21 patents across two families. Pipeline entering a data‑rich phase — lead HCAd program PCRX‑201 (Phase 2 Part A top‑line data expected year‑end; Part B enrollment ~mid‑year), PCRX‑2002 in‑licensed with a Phase 2 for bunionectomy planned, and upcoming interim/readouts for ZILRETTA and iovera°.

(Phase 2 Part A top‑line data expected year‑end; Part B enrollment ~mid‑year), PCRX‑2002 in‑licensed with a Phase 2 for bunionectomy planned, and upcoming interim/readouts for ZILRETTA and iovera°. Margin and manufacturing gains — Q4 non‑GAAP gross margin improved to 80% from better yields at new 200L EXPAREL facilities; company targets a ~5 percentage‑point margin improvement vs 2024 and guides 77%–79% gross margin for 2026.

Rising near‑term costs — Q4 non‑GAAP R&D rose to $34.4M (including a $5M upfront for PCRX‑2002) and SG&A to $91.9M (impacted by BD due diligence and litigation); management expects higher R&D and SG&A in 2026 while advancing the 5×30 strategy.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $971.82 million, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $228,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,125. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,633.53. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,416 shares of company stock worth $744,315. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 51,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

