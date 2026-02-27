OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.0140.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

About OCI

OCI N.V. (OTCMKTS: OCINF) is a global producer of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemical products. The company’s core offerings include ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), melamine and methanol, serving agricultural and industrial customers around the world. OCI markets its products through an integrated network of production facilities, distribution terminals and commercial offices across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Formed in 2015 through a spin-off of fertilizer assets from OCI Global Holdings, OCI N.V.

