Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.65. 15,822,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 33,598,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Several research firms recently commented on APLD. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,105.86. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $6,009,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,176,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,101,902.18. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

