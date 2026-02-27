Critical Review: Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) & SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 10.96% 32.30% 15.70% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $6.40 billion 2.80 $701.37 million $4.94 25.70 Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.53 $235.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares SharkNinja and Kingfisher”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SharkNinja has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingfisher.

Risk and Volatility

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SharkNinja and Kingfisher, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 3 9 0 2.75 Kingfisher 3 2 1 0 1.67

SharkNinja currently has a consensus target price of $145.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Summary

SharkNinja beats Kingfisher on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.