Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $205.35 and last traded at $207.92. Approximately 47,269,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 53,878,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.64.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

