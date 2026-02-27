ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Shares Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger

(Get Free Report)

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS: ELLRY) is a Germany-based automotive supplier specializing in lightweight and sealing technology for combustion engines, transmissions and exhaust systems. The company’s core offerings include high-precision cylinder-head gaskets, molded gaskets, shielding and insulation components designed to optimize thermal and acoustic performance. Over the years, ElringKlinger has expanded its portfolio to encompass complete exhaust gas turbocharger modules and advanced solutions for exhaust aftertreatment.

In response to the industry shift toward electrification, ElringKlinger has developed a range of products and assemblies for battery electric vehicles and fuel cell applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.