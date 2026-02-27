The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.90 and last traded at GBX 20.90. 12,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 96,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £17.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.48.

About The Mission Group

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions. Creating real standout, sharing real innovation and delivering real growth for some of the world’s biggest brands.

www.themission.co.uk

Why invest in MISSION?

With a robust business model, a strong track record and a far-reaching programme of growth, there are many good reasons to invest in MISSION.

