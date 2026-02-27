Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 309,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 55,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Mfs Govt Mkts Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Get Mfs Govt Mkts alerts:

Mfs Govt Mkts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mfs Govt Mkts

Mfs Govt Mkts Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,155,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,376,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 88,757 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,362,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Fund (NYSE: MGF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.

The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Govt Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Govt Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.