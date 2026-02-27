Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 309,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 55,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
Mfs Govt Mkts Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
Mfs Govt Mkts Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.
Mfs Govt Mkts Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Fund (NYSE: MGF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.
The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.
