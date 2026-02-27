Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Innate Pharma S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.7650 and last traded at $1.72. 9,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 21,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies that harness the body’s innate immune system to combat cancer. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Marseille, France, the company pioneers novel monoclonal antibodies designed to activate natural killer cells and macrophages, offering a complementary approach to existing immuno-oncology treatments.

The company’s lead program, monalizumab, targets the NKG2A immune checkpoint receptor and is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

