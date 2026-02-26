Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.27, Zacks reports.

Caris Life Sciences Stock Performance

CAI traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 2,615,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,399. Caris Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caris Life Sciences

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,654,605.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,597.18. This represents a 38.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caris Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,377,000 after buying an additional 1,180,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caris Life Sciences by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 229,313 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,718,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,271,000 after buying an additional 2,834,986 shares during the last quarter.

CAI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caris Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Caris Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $38.00 price objective on Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

