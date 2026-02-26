ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$450.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.5 million. ICF International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.950-7.250 EPS.

ICF International Trading Up 6.1%

ICFI traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.43. ICF International has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $443.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.90 million. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ICF International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,354,000. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 376.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

