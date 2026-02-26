Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in February

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,138 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the January 29th total of 192,649 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNSBF. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HNSBF traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lund, Sweden, focused on the development and commercialization of precision immunomodulatory therapies for rare diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on highly specific bacterial enzymes that selectively cleave immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, offering a novel approach to desensitization and immunomodulation in transplant and autoimmune settings.

The lead asset, imlifidase (Idefirix), is an enzyme therapeutic designed to rapidly inactivate donor‐specific antibodies in highly sensitized kidney transplant patients.

