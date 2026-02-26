Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 2.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $84.5810. 69,175,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 49,183,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $32,696,821.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,502.20. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

