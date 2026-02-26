TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 44218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

TDb Split Trading Up 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$33.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About TDb Split

(Get Free Report)

The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit. TDb Split Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.