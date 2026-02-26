Reviewing Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bunzl shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bunzl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TDH alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TDH and Bunzl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bunzl 0 5 1 2 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $560,000.00 20.20 $2.68 million N/A N/A Bunzl $15.05 billion 0.63 $640.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares TDH and Bunzl”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bunzl has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Bunzl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Bunzl N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TDH has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunzl has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bunzl beats TDH on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

(Get Free Report)

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. Bunzl plc was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.