Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $403.66 and last traded at $408.58. 53,242,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 61,610,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.40.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, President Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Tesla Trading Down 2.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

