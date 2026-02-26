Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $659.86 and last traded at $651.90. Approximately 23,484,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,114,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $632.38.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. China Renaissance started coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Sandisk Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.11.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,345,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

