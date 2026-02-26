Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.45. 66,907,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 98,480,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ondas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $204,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,215.60. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $42,906.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,963.52. This represents a 35.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 556,605 shares of company stock worth $5,385,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth $772,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 2,796.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 853,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 824,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the third quarter valued at $15,156,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

