Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Down 87.7% in February

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the January 29th total of 19,459 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dino Polska Price Performance

DNOPY remained flat at $11.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,149. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA is a leading Polish grocery retail chain specializing in the operation of neighborhood supermarkets. Founded by entrepreneur Tomasz Biernacki, the company has built a reputation for offering convenience shopping experiences in small and mid-sized towns across Poland. Its growth model focuses on local accessibility, with each store designed to serve the daily needs of nearby communities.

The company’s core business activities revolve around the sale of food and everyday household products.

