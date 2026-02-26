Short Interest in ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Decreases By 68.5%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 207 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 29th total of 658 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.08. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.44. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy. VERS was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

