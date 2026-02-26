Short Interest in ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Decreases By 68.5%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 207 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 29th total of 658 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ProShares Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.08. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.44. ProShares Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.
About ProShares Metaverse ETF
