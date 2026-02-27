Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) CAO Kristen Ambrose Sells 223 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $108,456.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,209.35. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristen Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kristen Ambrose sold 1,376 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total value of $633,551.68.

VRTX stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.13. 1,305,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,726. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Profile of CEO Reshma Kewalramani in TIME highlights strong leadership and continued R&D momentum, which can support investor confidence in Vertex's long-term pipeline and strategy.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary noting Vertex's relative performance vs. the Dow suggests the stock still has investor interest and can attract momentum buyers after pullbacks.

Neutral Sentiment: General coverage in Nasdaq-100 roundup pieces points to continued attention from index investors and analysts — useful for liquidity and index-fund flows but not an immediate catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q4 results (Feb 12) showed revenue growth (~9.5% y/y) but a tiny EPS miss ($5.03 vs. $5.05 consensus). Fundamentals remain strong, but the small miss tempers near-term upside until forward guidance or pipeline news arrives. (Earnings release/public filings)

Recent Q4 results (Feb 12) showed revenue growth (~9.5% y/y) but a tiny EPS miss ($5.03 vs. $5.05 consensus). Fundamentals remain strong, but the small miss tempers near-term upside until forward guidance or pipeline news arrives. (Earnings release/public filings) Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by several senior execs on Feb 25 — including large disposals such as EVP Duncan McKechnie (4,910 shares; ~21.9% reduction) and several other EVPs/CAO — collectively amount to roughly $4.6M in disclosed sales. Clustered insider selling can trigger short-term selling pressure and signals profit-taking or personal liquidity needs rather than company weakness, but markets often interpret heavy insider sales as a negative near-term indicator. SEC Filing (example)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

