Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Mark Bunnage Sells 620 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Bunnage sold 620 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $301,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,573.40. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $480.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $546.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright set a $591.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Positive Sentiment: Profile of CEO Reshma Kewalramani in TIME highlights strong leadership and continued R&D momentum, which can support investor confidence in Vertex’s long-term pipeline and strategy. Article Title

Profile of CEO Reshma Kewalramani in TIME highlights strong leadership and continued R&D momentum, which can support investor confidence in Vertex’s long-term pipeline and strategy. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary noting Vertex’s relative performance vs. the Dow suggests the stock still has investor interest and can attract momentum buyers after pullbacks. Article Title

Market commentary noting Vertex’s relative performance vs. the Dow suggests the stock still has investor interest and can attract momentum buyers after pullbacks. Neutral Sentiment: General coverage in Nasdaq-100 roundup pieces points to continued attention from index investors and analysts — useful for liquidity and index-fund flows but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

General coverage in Nasdaq-100 roundup pieces points to continued attention from index investors and analysts — useful for liquidity and index-fund flows but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q4 results (Feb 12) showed revenue growth (~9.5% y/y) but a tiny EPS miss ($5.03 vs. $5.05 consensus). Fundamentals remain strong, but the small miss tempers near-term upside until forward guidance or pipeline news arrives. (Earnings release/public filings)

Recent Q4 results (Feb 12) showed revenue growth (~9.5% y/y) but a tiny EPS miss ($5.03 vs. $5.05 consensus). Fundamentals remain strong, but the small miss tempers near-term upside until forward guidance or pipeline news arrives. (Earnings release/public filings) Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by several senior execs on Feb 25 — including large disposals such as EVP Duncan McKechnie (4,910 shares; ~21.9% reduction) and several other EVPs/CAO — collectively amount to roughly $4.6M in disclosed sales. Clustered insider selling can trigger short-term selling pressure and signals profit-taking or personal liquidity needs rather than company weakness, but markets often interpret heavy insider sales as a negative near-term indicator. SEC Filing (example)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

