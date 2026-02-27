AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 20352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.42.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Up 3.2%

AirBoss of America Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.