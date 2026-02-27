Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.2% on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $185.98 and last traded at $187.6770. Approximately 533,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 669,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.80.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VICR. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and management commentary: Vicor reported a large EPS beat (reported $1.01 vs. $0.38 consensus) and management signaled a profitable growth ramp, which improved sentiment around near-term fundamentals. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Zacks Research upgraded Vicor to a stronger rating, which can attract momentum buyers and some quant/retail flows. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option activity: Reported heavy call buying that likely amplified intraday upside as traders positioned for continued strength. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Positive thematic coverage: Recent analysis highlights Vicor’s positioning in AI/data-center power solutions, supporting longer-term growth expectations. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Ticker confusion risk: A TipRanks note referenced Vicore Pharma (VICO), a different company — not relevant to VICR fundamentals but could cause occasional headline confusion. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — multiple executives and directors sold stock in late‑Feb filings; this can signal profit-taking and create short‑term concern despite the rally:
- Negative Sentiment: VP Alvaro Doyle sold 7,913 shares (~$1.37M). Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,643+ shares (~$918k filing). Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,572 shares (~$463k). Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: CAO Quentin Fendelet sold 2,000 shares (~$355k). Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Other director sales (Samuel J. Anderson, Zheng John Shen) also reported in filings. Read More.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.
