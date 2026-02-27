Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.2% on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $185.98 and last traded at $187.6770. Approximately 533,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 669,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.80.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VICR. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $463,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total value of $355,440.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 157,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,072,639 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

