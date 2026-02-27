Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm had revenue of $132.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.29 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Golar LNG’s conference call:

Long‑term cash visibility: Golar owns three FLNGs with 20‑year charters and reports an adjusted EBITDA backlog of about $17 billion , forecasting adjusted EBITDA to grow to roughly $800 million annually once the fleet is fully delivered.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $43.23. 1,546,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Golar LNG has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Golar LNG this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary full‑year and Q4 results show material operational strength — Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $91M, Q4 net income attributable to Golar of ~$10M, full‑year net income of $66M and Total Golar Cash of $1.2B, supporting the company’s balance sheet and distribution capacity. Preliminary Q4 and FY2025 Results

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,353 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 81,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

