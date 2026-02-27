Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Hilton Grand Vacations' conference call:

Strong 2025 performance and capital returns: Contract sales grew ~10% for the year, Adjusted EBITDA was about $1.15 billion (Q4 Adjusted EBITDA to shareholders was $324M, +12%), the company hit its $100M cost synergy target ahead of schedule and returned $600M to shareholders in 2025 (over $1B returned in the past two years).

HGV Max driving member value: HGV Max memberships grew ~35% to 266,000, with Max members showing >20% higher lifetime value vs. non‑Max members and driving new-buyer and upgrade demand.

Financing optimization improving liquidity but has near-term costs: The company securitized ~73% of receivables and introduced timeshare ABS in Japan to lower funding costs and boost cash flow (Adjusted FCF $756M for the year), while acknowledging the program raises consumer interest expense in 2025–2026.

The company securitized ~73% of receivables and introduced timeshare ABS in Japan to lower funding costs and boost cash flow (Adjusted FCF $756M for the year), while acknowledging the program raises consumer interest expense in 2025–2026. 2026 outlook and cadence: Guidance calls for Adjusted EBITDA before deferrals of $1.185–1.225B with low single‑digit contract sales growth, an expected Q1 trough/flat EBITDA then sequential improvement, and adjusted free cash flow conversion targeting the 55%–65% long‑term range (lower half in 2026).

Guidance calls for Adjusted EBITDA before deferrals of $1.185–1.225B with low single‑digit contract sales growth, an expected Q1 trough/flat EBITDA then sequential improvement, and adjusted free cash flow conversion targeting the 55%–65% long‑term range (lower half in 2026). Resort/rental headwinds and inventory review: Rental/ancillary results were pressured by excess inventory and developer maintenance fees (reported a $8M loss), and management is evaluating organic and inorganic options to reduce inventory and optimize the portfolio, which could weigh on near‑term segment profitability.

HGV traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

