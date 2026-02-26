Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading Up 16% – Should You Buy?

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) rose 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $24.0920. Approximately 4,394,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,098,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

