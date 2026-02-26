Short Interest in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Decreases By 69.9%

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,606 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 29th total of 15,286 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,031. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability. FLMB was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

