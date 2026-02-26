Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Short Interest Down 66.9% in February

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,283 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the January 29th total of 230,313 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 220,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PICB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 95,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $418,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of investment grade corporate bonds issued by non-the United States issuers in the currencies: Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, Danish Krone, New Zealand Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.