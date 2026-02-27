Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.7 billion-$35.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.8 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 12.900-12.900 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.52. 14,177,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,305. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Dell reported quarterly EPS of $3.89, well above consensus, marking a strong sequential and year‑over‑year improvement. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat — Dell reported quarterly EPS of $3.89, well above consensus, marking a strong sequential and year‑over‑year improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped expectations — the company reported roughly $33B in quarterly revenue, comfortably above Street estimates and reflecting double‑digit YoY growth. Read More.

Revenue topped expectations — the company reported roughly $33B in quarterly revenue, comfortably above Street estimates and reflecting double‑digit YoY growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very strong FY‑2027 guidance — Dell raised fiscal 2027 EPS guidance to $12.90 and set revenue guidance of $138B–$142B, well above consensus, signaling management’s confidence in sustained AI server demand. Read More.

Very strong FY‑2027 guidance — Dell raised fiscal 2027 EPS guidance to $12.90 and set revenue guidance of $138B–$142B, well above consensus, signaling management’s confidence in sustained AI server demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI server demand is the growth driver — multiple reports cite a record backlog for AI‑optimized PowerEdge servers as the core reason for the revenue surge and the upbeat outlook. Read More.

AI server demand is the growth driver — multiple reports cite a record backlog for AI‑optimized PowerEdge servers as the core reason for the revenue surge and the upbeat outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — shares jumped in extended trading after the results and guidance, reflecting investor enthusiasm for Dell’s AI positioning. Read More.

Market reaction — shares jumped in extended trading after the results and guidance, reflecting investor enthusiasm for Dell’s AI positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guide mixed — management issued Q1 EPS guidance of $2.90 (slightly below consensus) while giving Q1 revenue guidance above estimates; watch next‑quarter execution for confirmation. Read More.

Q1 guide mixed — management issued Q1 EPS guidance of $2.90 (slightly below consensus) while giving Q1 revenue guidance above estimates; watch next‑quarter execution for confirmation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning — some firms trimmed price targets ahead of earnings but kept bullish ratings, so analyst sentiment is constructive but pricing has been adjusted. Read More.

Analyst positioning — some firms trimmed price targets ahead of earnings but kept bullish ratings, so analyst sentiment is constructive but pricing has been adjusted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Intraday weakness and broader market noise — Dell traded down during the regular session amid tech‑wide weakness (Nvidia volatility), which tempered gains before the after‑hours rally. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

