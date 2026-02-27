Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells $192,500.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Janney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,530,175. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Daniel Janney sold 7,741 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.63, for a total value of $2,133,651.83.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Daniel Janney sold 13,825 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $3,709,800.50.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Daniel Janney sold 37,895 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $10,113,417.60.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $276.36. 215,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,968. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $298.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 106.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 212.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, January 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.25.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Featured Articles

