Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,891,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the previous session’s volume of 2,071,174 shares.The stock last traded at $35.8250 and had previously closed at $35.92.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.18%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

