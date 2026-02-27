Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.27. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 2,607 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

