Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.3260. Approximately 329,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,858,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Teradata Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,899,896.04. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,429.08. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Teradata by 2,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Teradata by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,929,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 340,496 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

