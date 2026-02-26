VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.40 and last traded at $152.7610, with a volume of 3417469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.85.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,870,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,289.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 866,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after buying an additional 803,854 shares during the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd now owns 1,640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,599,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,890,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,297,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

