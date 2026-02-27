Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 1.5% increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

