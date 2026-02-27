Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

PSBD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 162,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.68. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (NYSE: PSBD) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm offers a broad range of debt and equity products—including first-lien and second-lien senior secured loans, unitranche financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments—to support corporate acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives and balance sheet restructurings.

PSBD primarily targets established privately owned and sponsored businesses across diverse industries such as healthcare, business services, industrials and consumer products.

