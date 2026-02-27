Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 4,633,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,453. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Arini Captial Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $46,109,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,392,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after buying an additional 323,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,791,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 545,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350,427 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,546,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 3,456,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two‐piece and three‐piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value‐added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

