Royal Bank Of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of C$1.64 (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Royal Bank Of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Royal Bank Of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank Of Canada to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 2.2%

Royal Bank Of Canada stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.83. 1,701,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.45. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $176.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

