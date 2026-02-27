Teleflex Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.68. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $139.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

