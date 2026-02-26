Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.2250, with a volume of 1570466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

