Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $225.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.68 million.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 850,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.46. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.08.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,565,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,137.74. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,804,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 311,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company’s product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Featured Stories

